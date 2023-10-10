Bank OZK Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank OZK reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.8% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.65.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.41. 1,186,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

