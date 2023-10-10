Bank OZK Sells 1,054 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank OZK reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.44. 127,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.80.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

