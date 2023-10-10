Bank OZK Sells 1,604 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank OZK decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

