Bank OZK Sells 16,182 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank OZK cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. 22,358,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,582,691. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.