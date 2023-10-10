Bank OZK Sells 910 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %
SBUX stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,231. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.