Bank OZK Sells 994 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,757,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,458. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

