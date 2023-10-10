Bank OZK Takes $566,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.53. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $452.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

