Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

