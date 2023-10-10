Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.
BMWYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.