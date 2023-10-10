Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Decreased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 580,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,170,000 after buying an additional 102,890 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

