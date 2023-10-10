Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $618.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

