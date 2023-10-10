Bell Bank Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.