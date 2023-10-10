Bell Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bell Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

VEA opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

