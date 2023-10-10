BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.23

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 152501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

