Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,062 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 977,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

