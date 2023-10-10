BitShares Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.98 million and approximately $581,101.98 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,105,870 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.