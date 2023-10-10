BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 52,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $645.12. 224,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $680.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.