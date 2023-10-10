BlackRock Latin American Declares Dividend of $0.07 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Up 3.2 %

BRLA stock opened at GBX 374.50 ($4.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,067.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. BlackRock Latin American has a 12 month low of GBX 331.53 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 449 ($5.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 403.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 392.20.

About BlackRock Latin American

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

