BlackRock Latin American Declares Dividend of $0.07 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Stock Up 3.2 %
BRLA stock opened at GBX 374.50 ($4.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,067.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. BlackRock Latin American has a 12 month low of GBX 331.53 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 449 ($5.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 403.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 392.20.
About BlackRock Latin American
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Latin American
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Are Bird Flu Fears at Cal-Maine Foods Overblown?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lumentum Lights Up on the AI and ML Surge
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- It’s Time To Grab Hold of Grab Holdings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.