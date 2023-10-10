Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.7% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $573.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.