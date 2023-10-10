Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $185.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of -443.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average is $147.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,583 shares of company stock valued at $51,745,192. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.