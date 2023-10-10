Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

