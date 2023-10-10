Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,579 shares of company stock worth $142,087,532. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Salesforce stock opened at $208.24 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.