Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,125 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,754,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

