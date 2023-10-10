Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.52. The stock had a trading volume of 218,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

