Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 1.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 280,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,554,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
