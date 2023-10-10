Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 1.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 280,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,554,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.