Boyar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $219,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in eBay by 9.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 219,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

eBay Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. 412,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,757. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

