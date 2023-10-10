Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,319,904. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of -206.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.