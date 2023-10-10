Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,328 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,925,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,499,793. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

