Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 197.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 491,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,792. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

