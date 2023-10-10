Boyar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,215,000 after buying an additional 294,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,970. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

