Boyar Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. 359,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,781. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

