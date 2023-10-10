BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BP has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in BP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

