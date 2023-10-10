Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 343.50 ($4.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 246.50 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 348.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.24.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.16), for a total value of £217,875.40 ($266,677.36). In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £217,875.40 ($266,677.36). Also, insider Amit Bhatia purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £7,774,000 ($9,515,299.88). Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 380 ($4.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

