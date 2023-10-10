Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $862.45. 609,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $854.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.38.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
