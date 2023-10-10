Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $862.45. 609,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $854.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

