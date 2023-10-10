Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

AVGO stock traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $864.54. The company had a trading volume of 206,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.38. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

