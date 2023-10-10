Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $141.75

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.64.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $93.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

