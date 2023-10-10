Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price at $122.13

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NTES stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

