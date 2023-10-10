Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $76.29

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.28 million. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perficient by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,449 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Perficient by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,324 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Perficient by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,482 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
