Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $17.02

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Vale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vale has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.