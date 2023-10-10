C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 4,123,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,011,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after buying an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,749,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

