Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3,672.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after purchasing an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

