Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

