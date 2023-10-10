Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 19th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CHI stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 108,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,078,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $664,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

