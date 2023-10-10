Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 19th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CHI stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.59.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
