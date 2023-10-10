Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPZ opened at 14.54 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.91 and a 1-year high of 17.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

