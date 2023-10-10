Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Camden National Price Performance

CAC opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $404.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 34.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Camden National by 378.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

