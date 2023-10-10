Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$62.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Cormark dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of CM opened at C$51.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$50.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8393574 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

