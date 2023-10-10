CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $212,865.26

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $212,865.26 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,560.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00229283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.35 or 0.00781394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00556482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00054645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00121947 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.