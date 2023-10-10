Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.72. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 4,523,749 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $558.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

