Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 400 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.26.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

