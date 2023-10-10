Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $385.95 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

