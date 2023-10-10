Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

INTU opened at $534.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

